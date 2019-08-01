Home Cities Chennai

Whimsical wonderland to wow you this weekend

The city is all set to host a different kind of pop-up — one that will showcase over 50 brands exclusively catering to parents, pregnant women, grandparents and kids.

Published: 01st August 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 05:45 AM

The pop-up is carefully curated and every brand is hand-picked to ensure maximum value addition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city is all set to host a different kind of pop-up — one that will showcase over 50 brands exclusively catering to parents, pregnant women, grandparents and kids. Miniroo’s one-day pop-up, Whimsical Wonderland, promises to be a delight with a range of the best screen-free toys, affordable festive wear, accessories and footwear, delicious organic food, unlimited choice of stationary, gifting, school supplies and much more.

MiniRoo, a brand conceptualised by Aditi Prasad and Vishwa Dave, strives to empower parents by giving them access to the best kids’ brands from across India and also the world. “MiniRoo believes in the power of such events in making parents aware of the best, most quality-conscious brands out there that make products for kids and young adults,” the organisers said. “The pop-up is carefully curated and every brand is handpicked to ensure maximum value addition to every child’s growth and every parent’s journey!” Athena Toys, the leading toy distributor brand in India, Toycra and Brainsmith are among the brands that will help your child learn while having fun.

Aditi Prasad and Vishwa Dave

Asthetika Kids, Love The World Today, Lil Pitaara and Swa. Daze are bringing clothing in vivid prints for the upcoming festive season to ensure the little dudes and fashionistas up their fashion game with the upcoming festive season. The pop-up will also showcase shoes from Moshi Babies, the world’s first functional footwear brand for babies and toddlers.

Hungry Bums will be bringing their entire meal range for kids that will be a guilt-free indulgence. Apart from this, parents and pregnant women too will have a host of products to choose from. DinoStaury, is a series of children’s books designed to impart culture and valuebased learning to the modern Indian family through its books and Higginbothams is bringing their world-class collection of books for the entire family. Another interesting aspect this time around is the ‘Build a Library’ project. “MiniRoo is partnering with Rotary Next Gen in their ‘Build a Library’ project.

With a single mission of making every child enrolled in school in Chennai to read, and read for fun and meaning, this project aims to set up libraries in underserved communities/ schools across Chennai. They will help to build a library at Panchayat Union School, Ezhil Nagar.

New and slightly used storybooks, picture books, colouring books, dictionaries, encyclopaedias and novels in English and Tamil can be given at the drop-off point at the Miniroo event. Donors get e-certificates and letter of appreciation.” The event will be held at Crowne Plaza on August 2 from 11 am to 8 pm. For details, call 9566062807

