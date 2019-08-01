Wrapped with warmth

Home Cities Chennai

The team uses open weave design technique to make the swaddles

CHENNAI: Experience as a mother, awareness as a consumer and educational background in human development paved the way for Vandita Rajesh to tap into the organic market for infant care. She started her homegrown brand called Thalelo (meaning lullaby in Tamil) three months back. The entrepreneur along with her team makes baby swaddles at their studio situated between Tiruppur and Karur districts. 

“We work with the artisan cluster in that area. Designing and manufacturing happens in our workspace. We use open weave design technique to obtain the purest form of cotton. The fine process removes the dirt and leaves behind a soft layer of the fabric. This is baby skin-friendly. They’re lab-tested to prevent allergies,” says Vandita who has a PhD in Public Health. 

Parents have now become discerning shoppers with the slew of multiple children’s and infant organic brands cropping up in the city. The team is working on other essentials like towels, baby washcloths, thicker blankets for toddlers and large-size swaddles. Natural dyes are used. “Customers appreciate the soft texture of the swaddles. The motifs are simple and the base colour is white. Cotton shrinks more. We’re working on that aspect to ensure that the texture and longevity of the fabric both are maintained,” she says.

To swaddle, spread the blanket out flat, with one corner folded down. Ensure the baby is placed face-up on the blanket, with his/her head above the folded corner. Straighten the left arm and wrap the left corner of the blanket over the baby’s body and tuck it between the right arm and the right side of the body. Then tuck the right arm down and fold the right corner of the blanket over the body and under the left side. Fold or twist the bottom of the blanket loosely and tuck it under one side of the baby. Make sure the hips can move and that the blanket is not too tight. 

“People have different opinions about swaddling. One of the pros is that it helps in maintaining a balance between the body temperature of the baby and the surrounding temperature. The baby feels warm and does not sweat due to the lightness of the fabric,” she says. Thalelo ships across India. Pack of two swaddles is Rs 1,600For details, call: 8056005958 or visit their Facebook page: Thalelo

