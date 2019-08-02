Chain snatcher nabbed after Chennai woman pulls him off bike 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman pulled a pillion rider off a bike after he snatched her three-sovereign chain and tried to escape near Red Hills on Thursday night.



Police said Vinodhini, who works as a nurse in a private hospital in Red Hills, is a resident of Koonimedu in the same locality. "At around 9pm, she had finished duty and was walking back to her house when two men who came on a motorbike rode next to her and the pillion rider snatched her chain," said a police officer.



The woman immediately managed to pull the shirt of the pillion rider and the duo fell down. Although the rider managed to escape, the public helped her nab the other man.



The suspect identified as Govindarajalu, 32 was handed over to the Sholavaram police station.



A case has been registered and further investigations are on.