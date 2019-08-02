Home Cities Chennai

Chain snatcher nabbed after Chennai woman pulls him off bike 

The 25-year-old nurse managed to pull the shirt of the pillion rider who snatched her chain and the bike fell down. Although the rider managed to escape, the public helped her nab the other man.

Published: 02nd August 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

chain snatching

Express Illustration for chain snatching.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman pulled a pillion rider off a bike after he snatched her three-sovereign chain and tried to escape near Red Hills on Thursday night.

Police said Vinodhini, who works as a nurse in a private hospital in Red Hills, is a resident of Koonimedu in the same locality. "At around 9pm, she had finished duty and was walking back to her house when two men who came on a motorbike rode next to her and the pillion rider snatched her chain," said a police officer.

The woman immediately managed to pull the shirt of the pillion rider and the duo fell down. Although the rider managed to escape, the public helped her nab the other man.

The suspect identified as Govindarajalu, 32 was handed over to the Sholavaram police station.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu chennai chain snatching
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp