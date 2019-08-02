Residents move court, claim CMDA didn’t act against illegal structure 

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is in the dock for failing to act against an unauthorised additional three floor-structure built over the existing residential building in Santhome despite fervent pleas from the residents association.

It is learnt that the Marina Square Flat Owners Association has approached Madras High Court again after CMDA failed to act against the illegally built fourth, fifth and sixth floor of a residential building, which was later ordered to be locked and sealed by CMDA after the residents protested in 2015.

Despite several appeals by the builder, which was put before the Monitoring committee, it was decided by officials to reject the regularisation proposal. Initially, the then housing secretary, who was also the vice-chairman and appellate authority in 2016, agreed with the monitoring committee in denying regularisation. But the housing secretary, who also holds the vice-chairman of CMDA post, then favoured the builder by remitting the matter before the Road width committee.

Interestingly, the High court observed that the appellate authority, who was privy to the decision of the monitoring committee, is ineligible to hear the matter again as Appellate Authority and the matter was transferred to another senior officer, who rejected the appeals preferred by the builder. As a result, CMDA issued a de-occupation notice to the occupants.

It is learnt that all the legal challenges made by the builder to the enforcement action, were dismissed. However, CMDA is yet to remove the unauthorised occupancies and carry out demolition of fourth, fifth and sixth floors. Legal sources said that initially CMDA started to take action but it was dropped midway. As a result, alleged unlawful occupancies flourish in the buildings at the expense of legitimate occupants. According to residents, the power and water connection of the unauthorised floors have not been disconnected following lack of any request from CMDA and Chennai Corporation.

Residents said that CMDA has been selective in sealing occupancies on unauthorised floors, leaving out many occupancies which had been given de-occupation notices.