Return used Aavin covers, get 10 paise

CHENNAI: In an effort to stop one-time-use milk covers from polluting the environment, State-owned Aavin Milk has announced that it will be offering `10 paise on the return of each cover. Residents can return used Aavin milk covers at its retail stores, dairy centres and regional offices located across the city.

In a release, the milk-producing body also urged other private milk producers to join in this recycling program.”

The state government recently banned sale and use of one-time use plastic but exempted essential products like oil and milk. Because of this, such covers find their ways to rivers, lakes and other public spaces, polluting the same,” said a release issued by Aavin.

For more assistance, regional officers can be contacted at 94442 47327 (North zone) and 97907 73955 (South Zone) or people can dial the toll free helpline number number 1800 425 3300.

