SMN Swamy takes charge as new regional director of RBI in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SMN Swamy has assumed charge as the new regional director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Chennai region. He will be in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said a statement issued by the RBI.

Prior to this, Swamy was regional director of the Thiruvananthapuram office for over three years. A post-graduate in commerce from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, Swamy joined the RBI as a direct recruit officer in Grade ‘B’ in 1990.



He has previously worked in the Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Mumbai offices of RBI. He has long experience in currency management, supervision over Non-Banking Financial Companies and a stint in banking supervision at the RBI Central Office, Mumbai.

He has attended several international seminars on central banking in Paris, London, Basel, Singapore and Washington, according to the press release issued by the Reserve Bank of India.