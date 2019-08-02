Home Cities Chennai

Top Thai Brands 2019 kicks off

On the first day, B2B meetings were organised wherein officials of leading Thai brands interacted with Indian traders and tried to develop their business networks.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Meetings underway on the first day of ‘Top Thai Brands 2019’ | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top Thai Brands 2019, a trade fair and exhibition organized to promote leading Thai products in Chennai, kicked off at Club Crest in Phoenix Market city on Thursday. At least 35 leading companies from Thailand are participating in the four-day event.

On the first day, B2B meetings were organised wherein officials of leading Thai brands interacted with Indian traders and tried to develop their business networks. From August 2 to 4, an exhibition showcasing the products of the Thai companies participating in the trade fair, will be held at the Phoenix Market city. The event is jointly organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion of Thailand, Thai Trade Centre and Royal Thai Consulate.

Thirty five stalls will be put up, in which exhibitors from various categories like skin care and beauty products, food products, household items, gift items, footwear, garments, bags and fashion accessories, will showcase their products. The organizers aim to do good business this year too in Chennai.

“This is the 13th edition of the event and the response of Indian traders towards our products is very overwhelming. We aim this year’s trade fair will be equally successful for us,” said Lawrence Edward, commercial officer, Royal Thai Consulate General. “This year, the focus has been on getting top-class brands of Thailand to Chennai,” added Edward.

Organisers said the event will help in developing bilateral trade relations between India and Thailand. To provide a glimpse of Thai culture to the city, Thai folk dance performances and live cooking show will be organised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp