Top Thai Brands 2019 kicks off

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top Thai Brands 2019, a trade fair and exhibition organized to promote leading Thai products in Chennai, kicked off at Club Crest in Phoenix Market city on Thursday. At least 35 leading companies from Thailand are participating in the four-day event.

On the first day, B2B meetings were organised wherein officials of leading Thai brands interacted with Indian traders and tried to develop their business networks. From August 2 to 4, an exhibition showcasing the products of the Thai companies participating in the trade fair, will be held at the Phoenix Market city. The event is jointly organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion of Thailand, Thai Trade Centre and Royal Thai Consulate.

Thirty five stalls will be put up, in which exhibitors from various categories like skin care and beauty products, food products, household items, gift items, footwear, garments, bags and fashion accessories, will showcase their products. The organizers aim to do good business this year too in Chennai.

“This is the 13th edition of the event and the response of Indian traders towards our products is very overwhelming. We aim this year’s trade fair will be equally successful for us,” said Lawrence Edward, commercial officer, Royal Thai Consulate General. “This year, the focus has been on getting top-class brands of Thailand to Chennai,” added Edward.

Organisers said the event will help in developing bilateral trade relations between India and Thailand. To provide a glimpse of Thai culture to the city, Thai folk dance performances and live cooking show will be organised.