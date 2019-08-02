‘Zero waste’ home with terrace garden shows the way

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when the dumping of garbage on the streets is still common in the city, this resident of Thiruvottriyur has taken to composting waste in her own backyard, making her house ‘zero waste’. From vegetable waste to egg and fish remains, everything is composted on her terrace garden and used for nurturing fruits and vegetables.

Though terrace composting has been practised by many people across the country, it is yet to gain momentum in the city. Speaking to Express, Pauline, 57, explains it is not a hard task to terrace-compost biowaste.

‘‘One can just start composting in plastic buckets and grow bags (polythene bags), which cost `50 apiece. I chop down vegetable remains and crush eggshells as well. Then it is put into Kambhas (composting pots) for ten days,’’ she says.