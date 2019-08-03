Home Cities Chennai

An evening of extreme metal power   

Meaningful lyrics, inspiring themes and original compositions.

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Death metal band Moral Puterfaction

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Meaningful lyrics, inspiring themes and original compositions. Homegrown music bands are performing songs that will not only stir your soul but also leave you with a lingering thought. As part of a Raw Power metal concert, three such bands — Moral Puterfaction, Dunamiz, and Fobia Deioms, will perform at Unwind Center today. 

Moral Puterfaction, will be performing songs from the death metal genre. “It’s an extreme genre of heavy metal music. We have penned down our lyrics revolving societal issues like the agricultural crisis and so on. The song titles are also named accordingly,” said Ronald who co-founded the band along with Shiva in 2015. 

The four-member team has Ronald on guitar and vocals, Shiva on guitar, Sidharth on bass and Hemanth on drums. The band will be performing six songs. Their latest song is inspired by the values of philosopher Plato on democracy. “Our song Scum of the Earth highlights the mindset of manhandling women. Some of the other songs are Divided by Diversity and Divine Retribution. Lyrics is one of our main focus points,” said Ronald. 

Four-year-old band Dunamiz will be performing heavy metal and progressive rock music. The band was started by Sam Christopher and Antony Anesh. “We were independent music performers in college. It was experimental music that brought us together as a band. We aim to spread positivity through our music and also explore new styles,” said Antony. 

The team will perform three originals — Hope, Love, and Letting go off. The four-member team comprises Sam Christopher on guitar, Jerim on bass, Sam Lemuel on drums, and Antony Anesh on vocals and keyboard. “It’s amusing how each band supports and cheers for the other one. Despite the competition, there’s love and support. Nobody is above the other. 

We all play music. Our genre is different. Also, the venue is doing a great job of helping aspiring musicians like us to play and garner followers. We all fight, for one thing — a space to perform,” said Antony. Thrash metal band Fobia Deimos will also perform as part of the concert.   
(The bands will perform today from 6 pm onwards at Unwind Center. For details, call: 42121631)

