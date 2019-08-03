Home Cities Chennai

Blueprint for a gold spot exchange in the country

Gold

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In the wake of the Union government planning to set up a single spot exchange for gold, an industry steering committee, which is chaired by the World Gold Council, has prepared a blueprint for a gold spot exchange of India, a venue for buyers and sellers to trade gold at a fair market price.

This comes as India is the second-largest consumer of gold globally, with an annual gold demand of approximately 800-900 tonnes and holds an important position in the global markets. According to the report, demand for gold is widespread but a few key hubs cater to demand for gold in their respective regions. Given that the gold spot exchange needs to guarantee delivery, the exchange should start with five delivery locations.

Based on feedback from market participants and vault operators - Ahmedabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. Over time, the number of delivery locations could be increased. Importers (global banks, domestic banks, nominated agencies) and refiners will act as the principal sellers or suppliers of gold on the gold spot exchange. Jewellery manufacturers, retailers and retail participants/individuals, will act as the principal buyers or consumers of gold. Bullion traders and banks will facilitate trading on the gold spot exchange by acting as trading and clearing members. 

The report also states that the domestic market is plagued by challenges such as lack of quality assurance, weak price transparency and high market fragmentation. It recommends that the gold spot exchange should adopt the gold deposit receipts model to execute trades. First, it enables greater independent oversight; second, existing exchanges already work with depositories; third, operational costs are lower for both, the exchange and participants, as receipts can be traded sequentially, without re-materialisation and dematerialisation, the report recommends.

