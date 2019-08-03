Car service centre pulled up for deficient service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed a car service centre to pay a compensation of Rs 60,000 for failing to repair a car properly. PCR Suresh of Kilpauk submitted that Manasarovar Motors Limited (Hans Ford) Ayyappanthangal failed to repair the Ford Endeavour despite payment of Rs 62,784. He told the forum that he approached the authorised service centre of Ford Motors in Ayyapanthangal on August 4, 2016, for servicing and repairing as it was making peculiar noise.

A few days after the delivery of the car, the same problem persisted. On February 16, 2017, Suresh through the 24-hour service centre took the vehicle again to the service centre and the manager assured that the vehicle will be delivered on February 20. However, it was handed over to him on March 8, but the problem persisted.

The forum presided by J Justin David and members K Prameela and D Babu Varadharajan said there was a deficiency in service and ordered compensation.