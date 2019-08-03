Home Cities Chennai

Woman constable placed under suspension for supporting cop not wearing helmet

She condemned the judicial system and claims that many lawyers are not adhering to traffic rules. The woman constable is attached to the Ashok Nagar police station.

Published: 03rd August 2019 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly, nine days after a Sub Inspector of Police was suspended by the Chennai police after a person took a photograph of him not wearing a helmet while driving a motorbike, a woman police head constable has been placed under suspension for uploading an audio clip supporting the cop.

In the 1.51-minute audio clipping, she says, “News is going around that the person who took a picture of the policeman not wearing a helmet is a judge. I agree the latter was at fault for not wearing helmet and who has to be a role model failed his duty but if advocates or people working in the court violate traffic rules will the judges react the same way and give warning to their men.”

She further condemned the judicial system and claims that many lawyers are not adhering to traffic rules. The woman constable is attached to the Ashok Nagar police station. A senior police officer said, the case
is being investigated.

In the previous incident, the sub-inspector S Madhan Kumar, who is serving as a Sub Inspector of Police at the Mambalam Law and Order police station, was on morning patrol at South Usman Road at T Nagar
when a person driving a car clicked a photograph of the Sub Inspector driving his motorbike without wearing a helmet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
crime constable police chennai Tamil Nadu Chennai police woman police suspension
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp