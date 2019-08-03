Woman constable placed under suspension for supporting cop not wearing helmet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly, nine days after a Sub Inspector of Police was suspended by the Chennai police after a person took a photograph of him not wearing a helmet while driving a motorbike, a woman police head constable has been placed under suspension for uploading an audio clip supporting the cop.



In the 1.51-minute audio clipping, she says, “News is going around that the person who took a picture of the policeman not wearing a helmet is a judge. I agree the latter was at fault for not wearing helmet and who has to be a role model failed his duty but if advocates or people working in the court violate traffic rules will the judges react the same way and give warning to their men.”



She further condemned the judicial system and claims that many lawyers are not adhering to traffic rules. The woman constable is attached to the Ashok Nagar police station. A senior police officer said, the case

is being investigated.



In the previous incident, the sub-inspector S Madhan Kumar, who is serving as a Sub Inspector of Police at the Mambalam Law and Order police station, was on morning patrol at South Usman Road at T Nagar

when a person driving a car clicked a photograph of the Sub Inspector driving his motorbike without wearing a helmet.