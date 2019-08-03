Home Cities Chennai

Despite citizens' efforts to clean Chennai's Red Hills reservoir, rampant garbage dumping continues

The 4.2 kilometre long inlet canal, that brings excess water from Poondi reservoir has been clogged with close to 10 tonnes of solid waste that is being cleared by locals. 

Volunteers have removed around six tonnes of garbage around the Red Hills reservoir. (Photo by special arrangement)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
CHENNAI: Even as over 150 volunteers have been actively cleaning up the area around the Red Hills reservoir for the past one month, plastic and chemical waste continue to be dumped on the reservoir bed. For close to six months now, unknown persons have also been setting the dumped garbage on fire in the middle of the night, alleged residents.

Red Hills or Puzhal reservoir is one of the primary sources of drinking water to Chennai, which is currently hit by a severe water crisis. As the reservoir currently doesn't hold any water, trucks and lorries carrying garbage have turned this spot into a dumping yard.

A truck dumping sacks of waste on the reservoir bed from nearby shops. (Photo | EPS)

A few residents had recently confronted the driver of a truck who was dumping sacks filled with hazardous waste from industries nearby.

Though residents have repeatedly complained to Avadi Municipality and Public Works Department officials, no action has been taken so far. "Six months ago, on my complaint, officials from the Water Resource Department partially cleared the spot. But after two hours of cleaning, they left. The situation is back to square one now," claimed Praveen Kumar, a resident.

Frustrated with the government's inaction, local residents, volunteers of NGO Makkal Paadhai and members of Lion's Club have been clearing mounds of domestic garbage from areas around the reservoir on weekends since the first week of July. 

Redhills reservoir before (left) and after (right). (Photo by special arrangement)

"The 4.2 km long canal of the reservoir is clogged with 10-12 tonnes of garbage. Only if this cleared can water from Poondi reservoir enter Puzhal. We have currently cleared six tonnes of waste from areas around the reservoir. Once we get permission from PWD, we will take up the areas inside the reservoir as well," said Sameer Ansari, a local activist, who spearheaded this initiative. 

He added that as soon as the spot was cleared, more garbage and solid waste was being dumped.

Though many more volunteers are ready to help us with this cause, police permission is required if the count exceeds, said Sameer.

"There are a lot of hurdles we have to face in terms of red tape to clean the reservoir. It would be much easier if all the concerned state agencies help us restore the reservoir," he added.

An official with the Water Resource Department said that garbage dumped on the reservoir bed will be cleared very soon. "We were not aware of this issue. We will coordinate with residents and clear the bed with an earth-mover," he added.

