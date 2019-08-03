GO declaring ACM firms as public utility stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday stayed a recent government order declaring the auto component manufacturing (ACM) industry as public utility services for six months. The order does not satisfy requirements as provided in the Industrial Disputes Act, the court held. “There is also no public emergency or public interest involved in the industry.

Hence, the order suffers from arbitrariness and non-application of mind,” said Justice Parthiban while passing orders on the writ petition filed by Kovai Mavatta Pricol Thozhilalrgal Otrumai Sangam against the GO. As per the Industrial Disputes Act, persons employed in public utility services cannot strike work without issuing a notice, six weeks in advance.