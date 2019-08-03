Home Cities Chennai

Jharkhand teen, missing for a year, reunited with parents in Chennai

Udavum Karangal NGO rescued the boy from Gummananchavadi near Apple Supermarket in Porur.

Published: 03rd August 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

NGO Udavum Karangal rescued a boy from Jharkhand who was missing for a year. (Photo | EPS)

NGO Udavum Karangal rescued a boy from Jharkhand who was missing for a year. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A young boy from Jharkhand who went missing one year ago was rescued in Chennai on July 27 and he was finally reunited with his family on Saturday.

According to NGO Udavum Karangal's statement, the boy, Emmanuel Kongari (18) was a native of Jharkhand and has studied up to 12th standard. 

Following information from the public, who found the boy in a shabbily dressed state with unkempt hair, the NGO rescued the boy from Gummananchavadi, Porur near Apple Supermarket. 

The skin on his feet was peeled due to an ulcer.  

He was also in depression. The NGO later took him to a psychiatrist.

The boy with his parents and NGO workers in Chennai.

It was later found that his father was a railway employee and that the lad had been missing for a year.

Once the boy was identified and his parents were informed, they took a train to Chennai and reunited with their son on Saturday.

Vidyaakar, Founder of Udavum Karangal said: ‘‘The family was advised on the details of a mental health centre at Jharkhand where he needs to be given regular treatment. He was also given free medicines for a month.’’ 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand boy Missing Boy Udavum Karangal
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp