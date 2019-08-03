Jharkhand teen, missing for a year, reunited with parents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A young boy from Jharkhand who went missing one year ago was rescued in Chennai on July 27 and he was finally reunited with his family on Saturday.

According to NGO Udavum Karangal's statement, the boy, Emmanuel Kongari (18) was a native of Jharkhand and has studied up to 12th standard.

Following information from the public, who found the boy in a shabbily dressed state with unkempt hair, the NGO rescued the boy from Gummananchavadi, Porur near Apple Supermarket.

The skin on his feet was peeled due to an ulcer.

He was also in depression. The NGO later took him to a psychiatrist.

The boy with his parents and NGO workers in Chennai.

It was later found that his father was a railway employee and that the lad had been missing for a year.

Once the boy was identified and his parents were informed, they took a train to Chennai and reunited with their son on Saturday.

Vidyaakar, Founder of Udavum Karangal said: ‘‘The family was advised on the details of a mental health centre at Jharkhand where he needs to be given regular treatment. He was also given free medicines for a month.’’