LIC-Thousand Lights will be 2-way from Saturday

CHENNAI: After a gap of seven years, two-way traffic system is to resume on the two-km stretch between LIC and Thousand Lights from August 3. The stretch was made one-way, owing to underground Metro Rail construction work. Now, commuters will no longer have to take the roundabout route through General Patters Road-Express Avenue-Whites Road to reach DMS.

The restoration of the two-way system could reduce the heavy traffic on the Patters Road in the evenings as only the people bound for Triplicane or Royapettah would take that road here afterwards whereas people heading to Gemini would have a direct thoroughfare on Anna Salai. Even the LIC staff can directly reach their office instead of taking the roundabout route.

The LIC and Thousand Light Metro Rail stations were part of the Washermenpet and AGS-DMS Metro Rail route which was opened on February 15. It was decided by the CMRL in June to hand over the stretch back to traffic police. However, due to a delay in communication between the two departments, the handover process was postponed. Earlier, traffic restorations took place on Mayor Sundarrao Road and North Boag Road at Nandanam.