Malaysian arrested for smuggling Rs 2.25 crore worth diamonds at Chennai airport

The Malaysian national Azmal Khan Bin Nagor Mera,48, who was  arrested, had arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Batik Airlines flight and was carrying diamonds of different cut, shapes, clarity, colour.

Published: 03rd August 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 10:07 PM

Items seized at Airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit sleuths of Customs department have foiled a bid by a Malaysian national to smuggle in 2996 carat diamonds worth Rs 2.25 crore at Chennai Airport on early Saturday.

The Malaysian national Azmal Khan Bin Nagor Mera,48, who was later arrested, had arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Batik Airlines flight and was carrying diamonds of different cut, shapes, clarity, colour. He was intercepted by AIU officers at the exit of Customs arrival hall on suspicion of carrying contraband or precious stones as he was walking hurriedly in a rather suspicious manner.

On being questioned, he gave evasive replies and a personal search along with his baggage was carried out. Two white bundles were found concealed inside his innerwear and they were recovered. Further, on search of his checked in luggage- a brown Stroller bag, a multi-function Cooker was found along with his personal effects. On dismantling the cooker eight bundles wrapped in adhesive tape were found concealed inside bottom of the cooker. On cutting the 10 bundles, 55 white mini ziplock pouches in which precious stones appearing to be diamonds were found concealed.

On being questioned to whom the diamonds were to be delivered, he informed that he was to hand over to an unknown person outside the airport who would identify him. The passenger was taken out of the airport and was watched from a distance but even after considerable time no one approached him to receive the consignment.

A Government approved valuer was then called to examine and certify the nature and value of the precious stones. On examination, he certified the stones to be Diamonds of different cut, shapes, clarity, colour totally weighing 2996 carat and valued at Rs. 2.25 Crore. The same were seized under Customs Act 1962, a Customs department release stated.

