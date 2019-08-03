Outer space: The new travel goal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : SM Raghav, 14, Student

I would like to visit Saturn. I have seen it through my father’s telescope and it looks very beautiful. Saturn is the second-largest planet in our solar system and a very exotic planet with rings made of icy rocks. It is a massive gas-giant. Very few missions have been near Saturn and the planet itself cannot support any life but probably one of Saturn’s moons can. I will explore the planet and check out its beautiful rings. I want to get a closer look at its largest moon, Titan. I would also like to see how the Sun and the Earth appear when viewed from Saturn.

C Arjun, 22, Student

I have seen some of my friends reading a very popular book Men are from Mars and Women are from Venus, so I’ll definitely like to visit Venus if given a chance. I also would like to learn a thing or two from experts in Venus, especially on how to have a sharp memory of all the previous conversations and its usage as a weapon whenever necessary. Apart from this, Venus is close to Earth, hence I would only have to ignore my fear of flying for a shorter period.

Sarthak Dev, 28, Data engineer

I would like to visit Saturn primarily because it is the coolest looking planet in our solar system. The rings are a marvel of science, and it would be amazing to see them up close. Secondly, it has more than fifty moons and hundreds of moonlets. Just the sight of a sky littered with radiant, circular objects, almost like a black polka-dotted sheet, would be enough to make the trip worth all the time and resources spent.

Viraj Yesudas, 27, Entrepreneur

I would like to go to Venus because I hear that is where the women come from. Jokes aside, I think Venus is the most boring planet in the solar system. No, I do not have reasons to support the claim. Maybe a visit to the planet would change my mind. Maybe I’d find something un-boring!

Alamelu A, 25, Visual artist

I’d like to visit Mercury because it’s closest to the sun. It takes only 88 days to complete a year, so that’s convenient too. Besides, Mercury is the planet of wonderers and travellers. It represents the planet of communication, energy, creativity and introspection — something that I relate to immensely, being an artist.

Sai Vignesh, 26, Corporate executive

I would love to visit Mars because it has almost the same habitat as Earth when compared to other planets in the entire solar system. And another fact is that it takes 687 days for Mars to orbit around the Sun — which means it is the only planet with the longest winter. I’m a Chionophile. So I would definitely love to explore it and get a buzz out of Mars wintertide.

Navjyot Singh Jandu, 23, Head of operations, Kaching

I would visit Mars because after Earth, I think it’s the most habitable planet. Also with all the work NASA is putting in to exploring that planet, it would be cool to see the place where humankind might possibly end up migrating to. Also, ‘Navjyot Singh Jandu of Mars’ sounds fun! If I come across Martians, it’s going to be a party! I will make them listen to 90s hip hop and RnB and get them to wear baggy pants, over-sized T-shirts, with a baseball cap and a ton of bling.

Aadya Balakrishnan, 9, Student

I learned in school that Jupiter has the shortest day among all the planets in our solar system (about 9.8 earth hours). I would love to go there. With such a short day there would be no school and no studies!

Prathmesh Kher, 32, Writer-editor

If I could go somewhere closer to Earth, it’d be Europa. Astrobiologists speculate the possibility of life there. Traces of atmospheric oxygen and ice on the surface there have been found. But Jupiter’s gravity massages Europa. So, scientists speculate that miles beneath the surface ice, there may be liquid water — potentially water-based bacteria. But it would be profoundly surprising if we were to find aquatic vertebrate life there. If we could reach further out, I would love to go beyond the Laniakea supercluster — our home cluster. Beyond that is the observable universe. And beyond it, who knows? So, it’s like leaving the neighbourhood.



Jaishree Sellamuthu, 34, Consultant

As someone who practices archetypal astrology, I am interested in the archetypal energies that planets represent. Having a strong Pluto influence in my birth chart, I am quite naturally drawn to the depths and mysteries. Like the black sheep, Pluto has been in and out of the nine-planet Heliocentric family, amateur astrologers may shun it as the planet of ‘death’, but to me, it will always be the planet we must turn to when we want to go far deeper and longer on our journey to understanding the self. The planet with the quirky orbit (more elliptical) in our system — I imagine this faraway icy cold beast contains secrets that we can delve into only through the quietest contemplation.