Power shutdown in several areas of Chennai on Monday, here's the list 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Monday from 9 am to 4 pm in areas listed below for carrying out maintenance work.

According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be restored before 4 pm if the work is completed.



RAJAKILAPAKKAM: Velachery main road part, 100 feet road, Rajeshwari nagar and Extension, Dhanalakshmi nagar, Sriram nagar, Santhana Lakshimi st, Ganapathy colony Area.



SOTHUPERUMBEDU : Sothuperumbedu, karanodai, Solavaram Entire area, Sirunium, Kotamedu, Kamarpalayam, vijayanallur, Sembulivaram.



VELACHERY: Part of 100 feet Bye pass road, Venkateswara Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Vaduvambal Nagar, MGR Nagar, Orandiamman koil st.



MADHAVARAM: GNT Road, Brindhavam Garden, Prakash Nagar, Ponniaman medu, Periya salai, Thanigasalam nagar, ‘E’ Block, ‘F’ Block Nethaji salai, Ganapathy thottam.



AVADI : Police Battalian II, H.V.F Road, TSP Camp-II , C.T.H Road, B.V Puram, O.C. F Road, Avadi bus stand, Nagammai nagar.



TONDAIRPET: K.H Road, Thiyagappa chetty st, Mennambal nagar, Bharathi nagar, New sastri nagar, Motchapuram, JJ nagar, Sudhanthirapuram, Kamaraj nagar.