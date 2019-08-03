Home Cities Chennai

Sivananda Balalaya: Transforming lives of the muzzled voices

Sivananda Balalaya will soon have a  hostel for gender non-conforming students

The hostel will be completed by January 2020

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kumar was a happy child. He often played with his friends until puberty hit at the age of 10. His friends teased him when they saw his body becoming feminine. This forced Kumar to change schools every year. By the time he was in class 7, he was frustrated with the bullying and teasing, and decided to quit school. Kumar aways knew that he wanted to become a girl. He learned the true meaning of being a transwoman at the age of 15.

When Kumar broke the news to his mother, he was asked to leave the house. Dejected and distraught, as he travelled across Tamil Nadu from Namakkal, his hometown, Kumar met people who told that him he would have to beg or become a prostitute to survive. But better sense prevailed and the 15-year-old returned home.

“I went back to my mother with a couple of friends and told her my truth again. I explained to her that I wanted to study. After a lot of convincing, she took me back. I got the contact of transgender rights activist Olga Aaron. She gave me Babu Sir’s number and that’s how I joined Sivananda Balalaya,” says Kumar.

Kumar, who is now officially Priya, is pursuing class 12 in Sivananda Balalaya and also studying Bharatanatyam in Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts in Tiruchy.This school is now going to throw its doors open for other gender non-conforming students from the next academic year. Sivananda Balalaya laid the foundation stone for a hostel for gender non-conforming students on July 27.

To reduce dropout rates
This first-of-its-kind hostel in India is the brainchild of Major General (Retd.) NRK Babu, correspondent of the school. Babu explains that there are three categories of school dropouts — students who drop out because they fail, students who drop out because of economic reasons and transgender persons, who are forced to drop out because of social and family pressures.

“There are about 57,000 transgenders in Tiruchy-Thanjavur, a lakh in Villipuram, 3-4 lakh in Tamil Nadu. Most of them drop out of school and are thrown out of their homes. The idea is to educate them, but for that, we will first have to provide a hostel,” says Babu.

Since these children are not accepted in their houses, they are forced to beg or do sex work. Babu says that these children must be given a good path before they enter the streets. Even before approaching the parents, he says, it was necessary to build a hostel. “Before we go to speak to the parents to send their children to school, we need a viable alternative for their children to stay, as many families are still not willing to support their children,” explains Babu.

One main goal
The hostel is being constructed by the school in association with Rotary Shakti. It will house 40 students and will be completed by January 2020. “This is a bold step. After the 2011 legislation that accepted transgender as a separate gender, we need to provide them with a good education. This is a much-needed social transformation and we welcome it. We hope other schools emulate this,” says Dr Zameer Pasha, Rotary 3000 Governor.

The school has been practising inclusive education since 2004. Differently-abled students, pupils with learning disabilities like autism and ADHD study with able-bodied students in this school. Babu decided to take this step after he found out that transgenders formed a sizeable chunk of school dropouts. He researched on gender non-conforming students for two years and met NGOs, transgenders and studied their life. Olga Aaron is helping Babu make this mission a reality. 

The challenge now is to educate the parents. They plan to hold awareness programmes before the hostel is ready. They also plans to sensitise other students in the school. With this initiative, the school will help many transgender students like Priya, who wants to become a dance teacher and plans to do a PhD in dance. The school has also helped Priya get hergender re-assignment surgery.

