The inclusive educator

Education for all’ is the motto of UNESCO and one school in Tiruchy has been taking it very seriously.

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Education for all’ is the motto of UNESCO and one school in Tiruchy has been taking it very seriously. Sri Sivananda Balalaya has been educating differently-abled children, kids with learning disabilities and able-bodied children under the same roof. Gender non-conforming students will now be added to the list to make the school truly ‘inclusive’. CE speaks to Major General (Retd.) NRK Babu, correspondent of the school about his plans for the institution.

How did you decide to open a hostel for gender non-conforming students?
There are about four lakh transgenders in Tamil Nadu alone. There is nothing wrong with them, physically or mentally. They can contribute in a big way to society. But they get thrown into the streets when they are 13-14 years old. After that, they are caught in a chakravyuh or web from which they cannot extricate themselves. They start begging or become sex workers.

NRK Babu  MK Ashok Kumar

I realised after two years of extensive study that they have to be stopped before they get into the streets. When the parents think of disowning their children, we need to give them an option to give their children a good life. The child is only looking for dignity, respect and acceptance. The age between 13-19 is crucial in any child’s life and we have to get them to continue school. More schools like mine should come and accept these children. There are at least 2,000 transgender children per year in Tamil Nadu. 

How will you take care of these children?
As most children drop out after class 7, they will be joining our school in classes 7,8 or 9, depending on their education. Our school has three affiliations, CBSE, state board and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) which very few people know about. NIOS is the best as there is no age limit, no bar for taking exams. We plan to first mentally prepare the students to enter a regular class. We will make them participate in physical activities and assemblies.

We will then give the children the option of choosing between CBSE or NIOS. We will slowly integrate them into classrooms. The beauty of NIOS is that a student can choose any subject, like dance, mechanics, mass communication etc. They can also call for exams anytime. It is very flexible. These children can fit in any class. 

We plan to conduct awareness programmes and sensitise our students. We will teach them how to handle problems in the future. I want to equip them with a fighting spirit they will need to face the world.

What is special about the NIOS board?
Any child can move to NIOS. If a child realises that they don’t like a particular subject, instead of forcibly studying it till class 10, they can drop it. It gives children the freedom to choose subjects which they are interested in. They can choose subjects like mass communications, painting, law, history, as per their interests.

By the time the students complete class 12, they know what they want to do and are the best at their subjects. We have been receiving applications from children all over Tamil Nadu to study in NIOS. It is a way out for any child struggling with specific subjects. It is also for brilliant students. If a child wants to complete class 12 at the age of 12, in exceptional cases, with NIOS they can. It is an ideal and flexible form of education. 

What is the advantage of an inclusive school?
We have special schools and commercial schools. There are no inclusive schools. In our school, every child is sitting in a regular class. Differently-abled children gain self-confidence. This education imparts the right values to all children.
 
What sets your school apart?
We believe very strongly that no child should be denied education. We have four fundamental principles on which we work:
Stress-free education: The greatest illness to education is that children are stressed out. We believe in a stress-free education environment. We don’t grade children till class 4. It is activity-based and worksheet-based learning. It’s only after class 5 that we prepare them for exams. We have been getting excellent results. 

  Education for all: Our founder KG Meenakshi truly believed in inclusive education. She started the process of inducting differently-abled students in the school. Today, we have 100 differently-abled children studying with 300 able-bodied children.
 Value-based education: We focus on values and believe that values are as important as book-based knowledge.
 Holistic education: We don’t restrict our students to just six or seven subjects. We offer electronics, IT, arts and other subjects.

Is the hostel open for students who don’t have economic backing?
We have a project called 
Umeed through which we support students from economically weak backgrounds. Sixty of our students are currently studying through sponsorship. We will look for sponsors for students if they are unable to pay the fees. We just want them to have a good education...we will get the sponsors for them. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp