78-yr-old man held for duping elderly women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 78-year-old man has been arrested by the city police for allegedly diverting the attention of elderly people visiting the government hospitals and stealing gold jewels from them. Pusharajan, a native of Tiruvallur, has been at large for the past six years, police said.

He would roam around in the government hospitals and target elderly women and promise to get them old-age pension and offer help to apply for other government schemes. “He would then advise them of chain snatching and ask them to keep their valuables in their bag and offer to wrap the valuables in a paper which he would swap with stone or artificial chains,” said the officer.

Based on the CCTV footage, police nabbed him on Friday from a clinic where he is undergoing treatment at Perungalathur. While they recovered 50 sovereigns jewellery from him, a magistrate court has remanded him to judicial custody.