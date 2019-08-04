BRTS plans for Koyambedu get positive response

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) stations would have level crossings placed before and after the stations, the ticket pricing would be the same as that of deluxe buses, which are currently priced at about `11 per stop, said K Rajamanickam, Transport Consultant of iMaCS consultancy services.

Answering queries of public at the BRTS public consultation meeting held at Koyambedu on Saturday, Rajamanickam said BRTS would ease traffic flow between the Koyambedu stretch and integrate other modes of transport. “Seven BRTS depots have been planned and a bus stop would be placed between every kilometre,” he said.

Though questions on feasibility and comfort of BRTS were raised, the proposal for the Koyambedu routes received positive response at the event in which more than 50 people, mostly senior citizens, participated.

V Rama Ramo of Traffic and Transportation Forum, Chennai, said it is the right time to implement the project, which has been lying dormant for a decade now. “This would bring down the number of two-wheelers and other private vehicles, pushing the patronage of buses,” he said.

Another participant in the event suggested that private vehicles could be restricted at certain points. “If private vehicles plying along the BRT corridors are restricted, more people will use the buses,” said the participant.

A senior citizen raised a question on whether BRTS would really have dedicated corridors and ambulances would be allowed during an emergency in the same. Some other questions were on what the speed and travel time of BRTS would be.

“Currently, average bus speed on the GST road is 10 kmph. Whereas for BRTS, it would be up to 30 kmph, which will make travel time faster,’’ answered Rajamanickam, adding that roads will be strictly restricted for private vehicles, except for ambulances, which would be allowed to ply on the BRTS routes in emergency cases. The public consultation meetings are set to continue until August 8 in various localities in the city.