Cop in trouble after supporting suspended SI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly nine days after a sub-inspector was suspended by the Chennai police after a person took a photograph of him not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike, a woman police head constable has been placed under suspension for uploading an audio clip supporting the cop.

In the 1.51 minute audio clip, she says, “News is going around that the person who took the picture of the policeman not wearing a helmet is a judge. I agree the latter was at fault for not wearing helmet and one who has to be a role model failed his duty - but, if advocates or people working in the court violate traffic rules, will the judges react the same way and give warning to their men?” She further condemned the judicial system and claimed that many lawyers are not adhering to traffic rules. The woman constable is attached to the Ashok Nagar police station.