GO taking back land quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside an order dated July 14, 2006, of the State revenue secretary taking back 4.75 acres assigned to the Bishop of Thanjavur and president of the Diocese of Thanjavur Society for construction of a high school and orphanage in 1971, on certain conditions.

The government had assigned the land to an extent of 9.45 acres at Punnavasal in Thanjavur district. However, 4.75 acres remained unused. Alleging that the land had not been used, the revenue secretary issued the order. However, the petitioner submitted that apart from construction of the orphanage and school, the remaining area is used as a playground.

On perusal of the impugned order, it appears that the land assigned in the remote village was developed as a playground. “Therefore, I am inclined to remand the matter back to the government for fresh consideration,” the court said.