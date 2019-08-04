Governor Purohit honours Prince of Arcot Abdul Ali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, who is heading India’s Hajj Goodwill Delegation - 2019, was honoured by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday at the former’s ancestral home here on the eve of his departure for the pilgrimage. The prince, who is accompanied by Sahiba Sayeeda Abdul Ali, was offered shawl and bouquet by the Governor and his wife Pushpa Purohit.

They greeted the Prince and his wife for their pleasant journey and wished them a safe and successful Hajj pilgrimage. The Governor expressed happiness on the Prince being nominated as leader of the delegation by the Government of India and said, “You are representing our nation and we are proud of you, Nawab Sahib.”