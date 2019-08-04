Madras High Court stays release of Tamil film ‘100’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained M G Auraa Cinemas Private Limited, the producer of Tamil feature film ‘100,’ from releasing the movie, till the time it settles Rs 1 crore due to 70 MM Entertainment, represented by its partner TN Arun Balaji.

A division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and N Sehasayee also restrained the firm from releasing the Telugu version of the Tamil film ‘Balloon’ without obtaining prior leave of the court and without repaying Rs 1 crore or furnishing a bank guarantee for the said sum in favour of 70 MM Entertainment. Auraa Cinemas is represented by its directors G Mahesh and Kaviya Venugopal.