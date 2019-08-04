Malaysian national held for trying to smuggle diamonds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit sleuths of Customs department have foiled an alleged bid by a Malaysian national to smuggle in diamonds worth Rs 2.25 crore through Chennai Airport early Saturday.



Azmal Khan Bin Nagor Mera, 48, who was later arrested, had arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Batik Airlines flight and was carrying diamonds of different cut, shapes, clarity and colour.

He was intercepted by the unit officers at the exit of customs arrival hall on suspicion of carrying contraband or precious stones as he was walking hurriedly in a suspicious manner. On being questioned, he gave evasive replies and a personal search along with his baggage was done.

Two white bundles were found concealed inside his innerwear and they were recovered. Further, on search of his checked-in luggage- a brown Stroller bag, a multi-function cooker was found along with his personal effects. On dismantling the cooker, eight bundles wrapped in adhesive tape were found concealed inside the bottom, a release said.

On cutting the 10 bundles, 55 white mini ziplock pouches in which precious stones appearing to be diamonds were found concealed. On being questioned to whom the diamonds were to be delivered, he said he was to hand it over to an unknown person outside the airport who would identify him. The passenger was taken out of the airport and was watched from a distance but even after a considerable time no one approached him to receive the consignment.

A government approved valuer was then called to examine and certify the nature and value of the precious stones. On examination, he certified the stones to be diamonds. They were seized, the release said.