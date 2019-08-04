Home Cities Chennai

Malaysian national held for trying to smuggle diamonds

Precious stones worth `2.25 crore were found inside his underwear and bag

Published: 04th August 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Diamonds worth `2.25 crore were found in 55 white mini ziplock pouches that were made into 10 bundles | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit sleuths of Customs department have foiled an alleged bid by a Malaysian national to smuggle in diamonds worth Rs 2.25 crore through Chennai Airport early Saturday.

Azmal Khan Bin Nagor Mera, 48, who was later arrested, had arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Batik Airlines flight and was carrying diamonds of different cut, shapes, clarity and colour. 

He was intercepted by the unit officers at the exit of customs arrival hall on suspicion of carrying contraband or precious stones as he was walking hurriedly in a suspicious manner. On being questioned, he gave evasive replies and a personal search along with his baggage was done.

Two white bundles were found concealed inside his innerwear and they were recovered. Further, on search of his checked-in luggage- a brown Stroller bag, a multi-function cooker was found along with his personal effects. On dismantling the cooker, eight bundles wrapped in adhesive tape were found concealed inside the bottom, a release said.  

On cutting the 10 bundles, 55 white mini ziplock pouches in which precious stones appearing to be diamonds were found concealed. On being questioned to whom the diamonds were to be delivered, he said he was to hand it over to an unknown person outside the airport who would identify him. The passenger was taken out of the airport and was watched from a distance but even after a considerable time no one approached him to receive the consignment.

A government approved valuer was then called to examine and certify the nature and value of the precious stones. On examination, he certified the stones to be diamonds. They were seized, the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Customs department Malaysian national Chennai airport smuggling
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp