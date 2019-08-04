Mobile phone recovered under tree in Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: A mobile phone, SIM card and a charger was found buried under a tree inside the Puzhal prison area on Saturday. The police were conducting a raid in the prison when they spotted a pickle bottle kept under a tree. When they dug below it, they found a mobile phone. A case has been registered and police are investigating to whom the cell phone belonged.
