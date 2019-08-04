Puzhal reservoir: Lifeline for some, garbage dump for others

Madhumitha Viswanath By

CHENNAI: Even as over 150 volunteers have been actively cleaning up the area around the Red Hills reservoir for the past month, plastic and chemical waste continue to be dumped on the reservoir bed. Also, unknown persons have been setting the garbage dumped inside the reservoir on fire at night for six months now, alleged residents.

A few residents had confronted a truck driver who was dumping sacks filled with hazardous waste from industries nearby. Though residents have repeatedly complained to Avadi Municipality and Public Works Department officials, negligible action has been done to put a stop to this.

Red Hills or Puzhal reservoir is one of the primary sources of drinking water to Chennai, which is currently hit by a severe water crisis. As the reservoir currently doesn’t hold any water, trucks and lorries carrying garbage have made this spot their dump yard. “Six months ago, on my complaint, officials from the Water Resource Department partially cleared the spot. But after two hours of cleaning, they left. The situation is back to square one now,” said Praveen Kumar, a resident.

Frustrated with the government’s inaction, local residents, volunteers of NGO Makkal Paadhai and members of Lion’s Club have been clearing mounds of domestic garbage from areas around the reservoir on weekends since July first week.

“The 4.2-km-long baby canal of the reservoir is clogged with 10-12 tonnes of garbage. Only if this is cleared, can water from Poondi reservoir enter Puzhal. We have currently cleared six tonnes of waste from areas around the reservoir. Once we get permission from PWD, we will take up the areas inside the reservoir as well,” said Sameer Ansari, a local activist who spearheaded this initiative.

He added that once the spot is cleared, in a few days time, more garbage is going to be dumped once again at the same place. Though many more volunteers are ready to help this cause, police permission is required if the count exceeds, said Sameer. “There are a lot of hurdles we have to face, in terms of red tape, to clean the reservoir. It would be much easier if all the State agencies concerned help us restore the reservoir,” said Sameer.

