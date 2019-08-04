Submit nationality certificate in 12 weeks, US-born med aspirant told

Home Cities Chennai

According to Giridhar, Abhirami's father, a lawyer in Chennai and mother, a gynaecologist, employed in Maternity Hospital at Shenoy Nagar, moved to USA as he got a job there.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has come to the rescue of an 18 year-old US-born girl, who was given admission in first year MBBS course in ESIC Medical College at KK Nagar here, subject to the condition that she should produce her Indian nationality certificate by August 8, by extending time up to 12 weeks. Justice G Jayachendran granted the relief while disposing of a petition from Abhirami Anbalagan, on Friday. 

After hearing arguments of petitioner’s counsel PVS Giridhar and counsel for the selection committee and TN Dr MGR Medical University and after going through clause 15 of the prospectus relating to discontinuation fee, the judge said it is necessary to pass orders to accommodate the petitioner in the ESIC Medical College provisionally on the condition that if she fails to produce the Indian citizenship certificate within 12 weeks, the institute is entitled to terminate her admission without further notice.

The petitioner should also give an undertaking that if she is unable to produce the certificate within the stipulated period, she will get back all her certificates and also compensate the monetary loss of Rs 10 lakh, to the college, the judge said. 

According to Giridhar, Abhirami’s father, a lawyer in Chennai and mother, a gynaecologist, employed in Maternity Hospital at Shenoy Nagar, moved to USA as he got a job there. Abhirami was born in 2001 in the USA and became a US citizen by birth. The family returned to India in February 2002. 

