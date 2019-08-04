Three on bike killed in head-on collision

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three youngsters, riding triples on a bike, died after their vehicle collided with a private bus near Sriperambudur on Friday evening. Police said, Rithesh, a native of Nellai, Chandrajith of Ariyalur and Vinoth Kumar of Sivagangai, worked in a private company at Oragadam.

On Friday evening the trio had finished duty and was returning home, when a private company’s bus coming in the opposite direction collided head-on with the bike, killing Rithesh and Chandrajith on the spot. The passersby who witnessed the accident alerted the police. Vinoth Kumar died on the way to the hospital. The three bodies were sent to the government hospital. The Oragadam police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the bus driver.