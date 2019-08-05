Home Cities Chennai

Exhibition to promote leading Thai products in Chennai draws to close

Top Thai Brands-2019, a trade fair and exhibition organised to promote leading Thai products in Chennai market ended on a high note on Sunday. 

Published: 05th August 2019

Top Thai Brands 2019, a trade fair and exhibition held at Phoenix Market City in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top Thai Brands-2019, a trade fair and exhibition organised to promote leading Thai products in Chennai market ended on a high note on Sunday. 

Fair organisers claimed that the stalls received hundreds of visitors. On Sunday the number of visitors soared. “The response of the customers was overwhelming.  The fair provided an opportunity to the Thai traders to create awareness about their products among Indian traders,” said Lawrence Edward, Commercial Officer, Royal Thai Consulate General. 

The fair began at Club Crest in Phoenix Market City on Thursday. At least 35 leading companies from Thailand participated in the four-day event.

On day one,  B2B meetings were held where officials of leading Thai brands interacted with Indian traders and tried to develop their business networks. In a bid to attract costumers from Chennai towards 
Thai products, from August 2 to 4, an exhibition was organised at Phoenix Market City. Stalls were put up where Thai companies showcased their products. The event is jointly organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion of Thailand, Thai Trade Centre and Royal Thai Consulate.

Thirty five stalls were put up at which the exhibitors from various categories showcased their products. The organizers aim to do good business this year too in Chennai.

“Through this fair we got a chance to interact with Indian customers and also got to know their needs for products, “ said Jirawat,  a Thai trader,  who deals in natural beauty products. 

