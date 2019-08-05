Home Cities Chennai

Illegal extraction: Water supply to 230 houses terminated 

Metro Water officials found residents drawing water from the common line using motors

Published: 05th August 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

water crisis

Image used for representational purpose only

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai is struggling to tide through the water crisis and residents have taken desperate measures to tap water, even illegal ones. Metro Water supply to 230 houses in the city have been terminated in the last six months after residents were found drawing water illegally from the common line through motors to extract more water. 

Officials inspecting houses
drawing water illegally from
the mainline at Anna Nagar
| EXPRESS

In July alone, 68 such connections were cut by the Chennai Metro Water Board. Officials said earlier water connection to such houses were only temporarily cut and residents had to pay a fine of Rs10,000 plus Rs 7,500 as reconnection charges. But due to the current drought scenario, repercussions are harsher with their connections being cut for a year. Such violations have been on the rise since the water shortage worsened. 40, 31, 40 and 68 cases were detected in the months of April, May, June and July respectively.

Officials said other residents in the tail end area of a locality alert them when water supply decreases in pressure to their houses due to illegal tapping in houses before them. The water line which is connected to a hand pump of a house is intercepted and another motor is fitted. A separate hose or pipe is connected to this motor to draw extra water. “Sometimes, residents do not allow us to come inside their houses. This is when we take a few police personnel with us,” said a Metro Water official.

Contrary to stereotypes, officials said that such cases were not found in slums or dwellings of below poverty line families but were found in affluent neighbourhoods and mostly in apartment complexes. A huge chunk of this number belonged to houses in zone 8, Anna Nagar. Water supply to 75 houses in this area was cut by Metro Water since January. Since January, 45 such cases were detected in MMDA Colony in Anna Nagar. 

Least number of such cases were found in Tiruvottiyur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur. Since January, only 11 cases were detected in all three zones put together. “In apartments where they are many tenants, utility is much more hence sharing of water becomes a problem. In wards 105 and 108 alone in Anna Nagar, we found more than 30 such cases in July. Because we have a separate team for cracking down on such violations, we were able to detect so many cases,” said a Metro Water official from Zone 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Metro Water supply Chennai Anna Nagar
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp