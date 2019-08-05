Inlet canal converted into access road for lake encroachers in Chennai

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

What happens when people build houses encroaching a lake in Chennai? They get to build an access road for them by blocking the inlet canal of the lake.

The Vetanthangal Lake at Alamathi near Puzhal in the western outskirts of Chennai is the latest

example of the city refusing to learn from the 2015 floods and the current drought.

A politically influential person, who is said to be one of the encroachers, has allegedly filled an inlet canal of the lake, about 500 metres long, with debris. The canal is now converted into to a mud road for about 80-100 families who have build houses encroaching the lake. With no where else to go, the water rushes to the newly laid road when it rained a few times in the recent weeks.

“Since it’s the path that the water takes to reach the lake, water continues to flood this road where the inlet canal once was. It takes a long time for water to drain after the rain,” said Habibur Rahman H,a resident. When Express visited the spot, the mud road that has blocked the entire canal was perfectly levelled suggesting that a road roller could have been used to lay the road.

“The road was laid around two months back by a politically-backed resident who is one of the encroachers,” said R Kannan, another resident.

According to locals, the road that cuts off from Sriram Nagar main road, was laid for easy access to the 80-100 encroachers who have constructed houses on what used to be part of the lake. The Vetanthangal lake was originally said to have spanned around 17 acres but its current measurement is not known.

In a Panchayat document previously accessed by Express, the current expanse of the lake was marked ‘Not available.’

After locals noticed the road being laid, they had informed panchayat officials who did not take any preventive action, said residents. “The

Panchayat has barely any records of the encroachments. When I sought information under the Right to Information Act, I did not receive any response. But the Panchayat officials called me and said that I should have informed them as and when the houses were coming up on the lake and not after they had been built,” said Habib.

“How is it my job to inform them when a house is coming up,” he asked.

When contacted, a Panchayat official said, “We will check if any residents are affected by it and if they are, we will take action to remove it.”

Leaky pipelines a common sight:

The drinking water pipe outside Kannan’s house has been leaking for weeks now, he said. However, although Panchayat officials have been informed multiple times, no action has been taken.

“At a time, when the entire city is suffering from a water shortage, we have several litres of water going to waste,” Kannan said.

This was not the first time. On July 24, a complaint was registered with the Panchayat of a leaking pipeline near C colony. It was eventually fixed after pressure from various residents but it was done four days later, by when several litres had already been lost.