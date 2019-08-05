Home Cities Chennai

Inlet canal turns into road for lake encroachers

What happens when people build houses encroaching a lake in Chennai? They get to build an access road for them by blocking the inlet canal of the lake. 

Published: 05th August 2019

An open drain that carries rainwater to the Vetanthangal lake in the village of Alamathi has been closed by encroachers with debris and mud | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

Vetanthangal Lake at Alamathi near Puzhal is the latest example of the city refusing to learn from the 2015 floods and the current water scarcity. A politically influential person, who is said to be one of the encroachers, has allegedly filled an inlet canal of the lake, about 500 metres long, with debris. The canal is now converted into a mud road for about 80-100 families who have built houses encroaching the lake.
With nowhere else to go, water rushed to the newly-laid road when it rained a few times in recent weeks. “Since this is the path that the water takes to reach the lake, water continues to flood this road,” said Habibur Rahman H, a resident. 

When Express visited the spot, the mud road that had blocked the entire canal was perfectly levelled suggesting that a road roller could have been used for the purpose. “The road was laid nearly two months back by a politically-backed resident who is one of the encroachers,” said R Kannan, another resident.

According to locals, the road that cuts off from Sriram Nagar main road, was laid for easy access to the 80-100 encroachers who have constructed houses on what used to be part of the lake. Vetanthangal lake was originally said to have spread over nearly 17 acres, but its current extent  is not known. In a panchayat document previously accessed by Express, the current expanse of the lake was marked ‘Not available’. After locals noticed the road being laid, they informed panchayat officials who did not take any preventive action, residents said.

“The panchayat has barely any records of the encroachments. When I sought information under the Right to Information Act, I did not receive any response. But, panchayat officials called me and said that I should have informed them as and when the houses were coming up,” said Habib. “How is it my job to inform them when a house is coming up,” he asked. A panchayat official said, “We will check if any residents are affected by it and if they are, we will take action.” 

Leaking pipeline 

The drinking water pipe outside Kannan’s house has been leaking for weeks now, he said. However, although panchayat officials were informed multiple times, no action has been taken. “At a time, when the entire city is facing a water crisis, several litres of water are going waste,” Kannan said. This was not the first time. On July 24, a complaint was registered with the panchayat of a leaking pipeline near C colony. It was eventually fixed after pressure from various residents, but it was done four days later, by which time several litres had already been lost.

