No bus shelter at Madanandapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Until 2018, residents of Madanandapuram were struggling to get MTC bus services extended up to their area. Now that buses ply through this area, which is located three kilometres from Porur, residents have started fighting another battle — one of no proper shelter at the bus stand, forcing them to wait under the scorching sun or pouring rain.

Many residents in this area commute to IT firms located in and around Porur and Ramapuram. The neighbourhood also has schools, hospitals, colleges and other commercial establishments.

“We are solely dependant on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses for public and economic transport as there is no train facility. Previously, we had to travel at least two kilometres to reach a bus stop. In 2018, the government extended its services but did not set up a bus shelter. So, we are still unable to use the bus services because it is practically impossible to wait for long during summer and monsoon,” said B Divya, a resident of the area.

The situation is alike on both the sides of the bus stop. Buses plying along the Kundrathur-Porur road halt at the Madanandapuram bus stop. The buses include services 88K (Broadway to Kundrathur), 54B (Porur to Saidapet) and 16K (Koyambedu to Kundrathur).

“Madanandapuram is among the fastest-growing areas in Chennai’s western suburbs. During peak hours, you can see a beeline of overloaded share-autos plying illegally. And then there are students asking lift from strangers to reach their school. Mere negligence of the government is putting the safety of the public at stake,” said Ramani, another resident.

When contacted, an official from the city Corporation said a proposal has been sent to the Bus Routes Roads department and they are awaiting approval from them.