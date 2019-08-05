Home Cities Chennai

No bus shelter at Madanandapuram

Until 2018, residents of Madanandapuram were struggling to get MTC bus services extended up to their area.

Published: 05th August 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Madanandapuram is a fast-growing area in the western suburb  Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Until 2018, residents of Madanandapuram were struggling to get MTC bus services extended up to their area. Now that buses ply through this area, which is located three kilometres from Porur, residents have started fighting another battle — one of no proper shelter at the bus stand, forcing them to wait under the scorching sun or pouring rain. 

Many residents in this area commute to IT firms located in and around Porur and Ramapuram. The neighbourhood also has schools, hospitals, colleges and other commercial establishments. 

“We are solely dependant on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses for public and economic transport as there is no train facility. Previously, we had to travel at least two kilometres to reach a bus stop. In 2018, the government extended its services but did not set up a bus shelter. So, we are still unable to use the bus services because it is practically impossible to wait for long during summer and monsoon,” said B Divya, a resident of the area. 

The situation is alike on both the sides of the bus stop. Buses plying along the Kundrathur-Porur road halt at the Madanandapuram bus stop. The buses include services 88K (Broadway to Kundrathur), 54B (Porur to Saidapet) and 16K (Koyambedu to Kundrathur). 

“Madanandapuram is among the fastest-growing areas in Chennai’s western suburbs. During peak hours, you can see a beeline of overloaded share-autos plying illegally. And then there are students asking lift from strangers to reach their school. Mere negligence of the government is putting the safety of the public at stake,” said Ramani, another resident. 

When contacted, an official from the city Corporation said a proposal has been sent to the Bus Routes Roads department and they are awaiting approval from them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madanandapuram
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp