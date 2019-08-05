Three-day discourse on spiritual upliftment held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Noted spirituality propagator Chaganti Koteswara Rao delivered devotional discourses in Telugu on several subjects ahead of Varalakhsmi Puja, organised by Bharatheeyathaa Vaahini at Sri Kuchalambal Kalyana Mahal in Chetpet. Devotees, particularly women and girls, took part in the three-day devotional programme that kick-started on Friday, in large numbers.

In his messages, Rao called upon people to allot at least some time for their own spiritual upliftment despite their busy schedule.

“We have been organising this devotional discourse ahead of the Varakshmi Puja for nine years. The venue is provided at free of cost and the programme is solely conducted to unite like-minded people ahead of the auspicious festival,” said Krishna Rao, managing trustee, Bharatheeyathaa Vaahini. There was no entry fee and the attendees were provided dinner on all the three days.

The vedic pundits of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) blessed Chaganti Koteswara Rao on the occasion. Among others present at the event were former presidents of TTD local advisory committee, N Srikrishna and K Ananda Kumar Reddy, assistant executive officer, Ravi and other former members of TTD local advisory committee.