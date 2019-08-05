Home Cities Chennai

Treats from nature for mind and body therapy

Reena Jain mixes a few drops of various essential oils in a pre-determined combination. She infuses them into an ultra-sonic humidifier or a diffuser.

Published: 05th August 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reena Jain mixes a few drops of various essential oils in a pre-determined combination. She infuses them into an ultra-sonic humidifier or a diffuser. Sprays of fragrance fill the air and enhance our mood instantly. All these therapeutic tools are part of her process to cure certain ailments with naturopathy and aromatherapy. In 2016, Reena began consulting and treating patients.

“Naturopathy, without the help of medicines, helps in curing ailments to a larger extent through air, water, ether, space, earth, diet and massage therapies,” says Reena, who has a Bachelor’s degree in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, a postgraduate diploma in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics from Medvarsity, an MD in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences from Bharat Sevak Samaj, and a PhD from AMC Kolkata. Currently, she’s practising at Singhvi Hospital in Purasawalkam. Her keen interest in blending various oils for treatments led her to start Rena Essentials, an online-based brand, early this month. “I started curating hand-made blends for patients and they have all benefitted to a large extent. Apart from oils, we also sell organic wellness products. Today, the awareness among people about wellness, fitness and leading healthier lifestyles has become vital,” she says.

The brand has diffusers to blend oils for health benefits like increasing memory power, relaxation, reducing cold and flu, energisers and overall immunity boosters. When one inhales the aroma, it is said to cure the illness and ease the pain. Their rollon blends are easy to carry and have many benefits including easing muscle pain, reducing allergies, improving concentration, restoring hormonal balance in the thyroid gland, and it has antiaging properties. One of the most sought after products with Reena is the slat lamp. Himalayan salt lamps are decorative lights you can buy for your home. The decor items come in different shapes and sizes.

They are carved out of pink Himalayan salt and believed to have various health benefits. Advocates of salt lamps claim they can clean the air in your home, soothe allergies, boost your mood and help you sleep. “Salt lamps have always fascinated me and given me and my family excellent results. I’ve sourced them from the borders of Kutch and Pakistan to make them available to a larger section of society. My treatment sessions include deeply understanding the patient’s condition, his/her lifestyle, helping them change it and significantly improve their quality of life. The treatment can go on anywhere between two weeks to even three months depending on the severity of the ailments,” she says. Essential oils, skin rejuvenation packs, travel-friendly kits, pain relief packs, facial mists, Epsom salt and facial mists are a few other products sold at Rena Essentials. For details, call: 9841343513 or visit her Instagram page: Rena Essentials

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reena Jain mind and body therapy
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp