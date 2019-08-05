Treats from nature for mind and body therapy

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reena Jain mixes a few drops of various essential oils in a pre-determined combination. She infuses them into an ultra-sonic humidifier or a diffuser. Sprays of fragrance fill the air and enhance our mood instantly. All these therapeutic tools are part of her process to cure certain ailments with naturopathy and aromatherapy. In 2016, Reena began consulting and treating patients.

“Naturopathy, without the help of medicines, helps in curing ailments to a larger extent through air, water, ether, space, earth, diet and massage therapies,” says Reena, who has a Bachelor’s degree in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, a postgraduate diploma in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics from Medvarsity, an MD in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences from Bharat Sevak Samaj, and a PhD from AMC Kolkata. Currently, she’s practising at Singhvi Hospital in Purasawalkam. Her keen interest in blending various oils for treatments led her to start Rena Essentials, an online-based brand, early this month. “I started curating hand-made blends for patients and they have all benefitted to a large extent. Apart from oils, we also sell organic wellness products. Today, the awareness among people about wellness, fitness and leading healthier lifestyles has become vital,” she says.

The brand has diffusers to blend oils for health benefits like increasing memory power, relaxation, reducing cold and flu, energisers and overall immunity boosters. When one inhales the aroma, it is said to cure the illness and ease the pain. Their rollon blends are easy to carry and have many benefits including easing muscle pain, reducing allergies, improving concentration, restoring hormonal balance in the thyroid gland, and it has antiaging properties. One of the most sought after products with Reena is the slat lamp. Himalayan salt lamps are decorative lights you can buy for your home. The decor items come in different shapes and sizes.

They are carved out of pink Himalayan salt and believed to have various health benefits. Advocates of salt lamps claim they can clean the air in your home, soothe allergies, boost your mood and help you sleep. “Salt lamps have always fascinated me and given me and my family excellent results. I’ve sourced them from the borders of Kutch and Pakistan to make them available to a larger section of society. My treatment sessions include deeply understanding the patient’s condition, his/her lifestyle, helping them change it and significantly improve their quality of life. The treatment can go on anywhere between two weeks to even three months depending on the severity of the ailments,” she says. Essential oils, skin rejuvenation packs, travel-friendly kits, pain relief packs, facial mists, Epsom salt and facial mists are a few other products sold at Rena Essentials. For details, call: 9841343513 or visit her Instagram page: Rena Essentials