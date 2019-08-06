Two held for history-sheeter’s murder at Nerkundram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a history-sheeter was murdered at Nerkundram, two people were arrested on Monday. The accused were identified as Dinesh (21) and Akash Raj, (20) of Perumal Koil Street, Nerkundram. Police said the victim Ranjith was consuming alcohol with his friends and a fight broke out between the men, who allegedly stabbed Ranjith to death. Police said Ranjith had criminal cases pending against him and have launched a hunt for four more persons.