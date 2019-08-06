Home Cities Chennai

30-year-old woman found dead in pool of blood at home, two arrested

The police said that they had collected CCTV footage from the apartment which showed the two men entering her house.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 11:36 AM

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman was found dead in her house at Anna Nagar on Sunday night and the police arrested two men who allegedly murdered her after she refused to have sex with them though they had offered her Rs 1,000.

The deceased was identified as K Pinky (30), a native of Kolkata, who was residing at H-Block in Anna Nagar West. Pinky was working at a beauty parlour and used to work in tattoo centres too occasionally.
The accused were identified as Vikas Sharma and Vikas Kumar of West Bengal who were residing in Thirumangalam.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo had developed friendship with Pinky and visited her house on Sunday. They had given her Rs 1,000 for sex and since she did not oblige, they argued with her. In the melee, they hit her head on the washbasin and later, smothered her with a pillow and left her body in the bathroom,” said a police officer.

According to the police, Pinky, married for four years, divorced her husband a year ago. While she was staying in her apartment in Anna Nagar she developed friendship with one Krishnan Bahadur who used to visit the tattoo centre. The duo was living together for the past six months.

Quoting Krishnan Bahadur’s statement, the police said that on Sunday night, Pinky reached home early and when Krishnan came home around 10 pm, he found Pinky lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom.
“Krishnan said he was out looking for a job since he is unemployed. There were stab marks on Pinky's face. About 10 sovereigns of jewels were missing from the house,” said the police officer. Krishnan Bahadur then alerted the Thirumangalam police who recovered the body and sent it to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

The police said that they had collected CCTV footage from the apartment which showed the two men entering her house. The two men left the house about an hour before Krishnan came in, said the police.
In an overnight search, police nabbed Vikas Sharma and Vikas Kumar and remanded them in judicial custody.

