5 held in beauty parlour robbery, assault case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five persons, including an autorickshaw driver, were arrested on Monday after four of them posed as customers at a beauty parlour and massage centre and robbed the staff of four-sovereign chain at TP Chatram on Sunday.

Police said that one of the staff S Karthika was closing the parlour at 8.45 pm when “two men entered and asked for body massage. A few minutes later, two other men entered and threatened Karthika, knowing that she was alone. The four men attacked her with a knife and taking away her cell phone, they escaped.

The parlour is situated on the first floor of a complex and there is no other shop nearby.

The four men had come in an autorickshaw. The auto driver was waiting below and after the robbery, they all escaped. Based on a complaint lodged by Jay Suresh, parlour owner, police recovered CCTV footage from the centre and arrested all five men on Monday.