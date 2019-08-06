Chennai Metro launches more cabs as part of feeder service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In another effort to provide last-mile connectivity to passengers, Chennai Metro Rail has launched the second batch of cab services. They will initially operate from six metro stations namely Chennai Central, Government Estate, LIC, Thousand Lights, AG-DMS and Nandanam.

The proposed feeder operation route will cover a distance of six to eight km from each station. The cabs will pick up passengers from the metro station and drop them at their respective destinations at a fare of Rs 10. The ticketing collection system for this service is also integrated with Chennai Metro Smart Card system and Chennai Metro Rail mobile app system.

The cab service can be accessed by passengers through an app-based system developed by Ford Mobility. For providing this service metro rail has tied up with Bengaluru Megacabs Private Limited said a press release.

During the inauguration of the cab service at Nandanam station on Monday, Minister for Industries, M C Sampath also inaugurated electronic vehicle charger facility for cars, two and three-wheelers. "In order to promote green transport in Chennai, metro rail has tied up with Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a Government of India enterprise and plans to install EV chargers in 26 metro stations in the future," added the release.