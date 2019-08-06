Home Cities Chennai

Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Monday asked all hospitals and other stake-holders to comply with Biomedical Waste Management (BMW) Rules-2016 or pay fines.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Monday asked all hospitals and other stake-holders to comply with Biomedical Waste Management (BMW) Rules-2016 or pay fines.The Principal Bench of National Green Tribunal in its interim order on July 15 directed States to levy environmental compensation on occupiers failing to comply with the BMW Rules.

All persons who generate, collect, receive, store, transport, treat, dispose of, or handle biomedical waste in any form, including hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, dispensaries, veterinary institutions, animal houses, pathological laboratories, blood banks, ayush hospitals, clinical establishments, research or educational institutions, health camps, medical or surgical camps, vaccination camps, blood donation camps, first aid rooms of schools, forensic laboratories and research labs should obtain consent and authorisation.

Under Rule 10, “....every occupier or operator handling bio-medical waste, irrespective of the quantity shall make an application in Form II to the prescribed authority i.e. State Pollution Control Board and Pollution Control Committee, as the case may be, for grant of authorisation and the prescribed authority shall grant the provisional authorisation in Form III and the validity of such authorisation for bedded health care facility and operator of a common facility shall be synchronised with the validity of the consents...”.

“All stake holders in Tamil Nadu shall immediately apply and obtain consent of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board under the Water and the Air Acts along with authorisation under the BMW Rules. Non-bedded occupiers shall apply and obtain one-time authorisation without delay,” TNPCB said in a release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
biomedical waste waste management
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp