Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Monday asked all hospitals and other stake-holders to comply with Biomedical Waste Management (BMW) Rules-2016 or pay fines.The Principal Bench of National Green Tribunal in its interim order on July 15 directed States to levy environmental compensation on occupiers failing to comply with the BMW Rules.

All persons who generate, collect, receive, store, transport, treat, dispose of, or handle biomedical waste in any form, including hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, dispensaries, veterinary institutions, animal houses, pathological laboratories, blood banks, ayush hospitals, clinical establishments, research or educational institutions, health camps, medical or surgical camps, vaccination camps, blood donation camps, first aid rooms of schools, forensic laboratories and research labs should obtain consent and authorisation.

Under Rule 10, “....every occupier or operator handling bio-medical waste, irrespective of the quantity shall make an application in Form II to the prescribed authority i.e. State Pollution Control Board and Pollution Control Committee, as the case may be, for grant of authorisation and the prescribed authority shall grant the provisional authorisation in Form III and the validity of such authorisation for bedded health care facility and operator of a common facility shall be synchronised with the validity of the consents...”.

“All stake holders in Tamil Nadu shall immediately apply and obtain consent of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board under the Water and the Air Acts along with authorisation under the BMW Rules. Non-bedded occupiers shall apply and obtain one-time authorisation without delay,” TNPCB said in a release.