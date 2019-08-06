Garbage scam? Chennai corporation to directly handle garbage in five wards to find out the truth  

K V Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will soon take over the collection and handling of solid wastes in five wards in the Adyar zone, which are currently managed by Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited.

The city corporation commissioner G Prakash confirmed this to Express on Monday. The move comes after Express recently highlighted data discrepancies in the quantum of garbage.

The data calculated in the recent months after the corporation started micro-management of the wastes showed that the Chennai city may be generating about 600 metric tonnes less garbage per day than what was recorded by the corporation staff and the private contractor over the years. This has raised suspicion whether the data was exaggerated by the officials of Corporation and Ramky, the private contractor, to

swindle public money. The fuel allowance for the corporation staff and the contractual payments for the private contractor are calculated based on the quantum of the garbage handled by them.

ALSO READ: Chennai's garbage made Corporation officials, contractors richer, hints data



While senior officials of the Corporation told Express that the numbers were wrongly projected all these years, Ramky denied the allegations saying their garbage projection is accurate. This means that just three zones of the city - Adyar, Kodambakkam, and Teynampet - that are handled by Ramky, are generating 2,000 MT of waste, which accounts for 40 percent of Chennai City's total garbage.



The city corporation commissioner Prakash, said, "Following the allegations, we have decided to take over five wards of the Adyar zone under our control for micromanagement. The wards are 173, 175, 176,

181 and 182. Data will be closely monitored in these areas to check the actual quantum of garbage. Results will be out within a month." Major areas that come under these wards include MRC Nagar, RA Puram,

Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Shastri Nagar, and Valmiki Nagar, which are mostly residential.



According to records submitted by Ramky, the five wards together are currently generating 283 MT of garbage per day. The per capita waste is anywhere between 700 and 780 grams per day, meaning a family of four in these areas generate between 2.8 and 3.1 kilograms of waste. Senior Corporation officials suspect the garbage could be 25 percent lesser than what it is being projected, like how it was reduced in

other wards after the civic body started micro-management five months ago. If there is such reduction, the Corporation would be saving about Rs 1,35,000 just on these five wards per day, that it has been paying

to Ramky.



A concerned Corporation official in the Adyar zone said, "We will make use of the Micro Composting Centres at Saidapet, Thiruvanmiyur and MRC Nagar to treat the wet waste. Rest of it will be weighed before being sent to Perungudi dump yard."



However, responding to this, Goutham Reddy, CEO, Ramky told Express, "All the waste collected is brought to the transfer stations and then weighed under the strict supervision of the Corporation. The trucks carrying the waste are once again weighed at the Perungudi dumping yard. So, if the Corporation themselves take up these five wards, nothing will change because we have been fair in our operations."