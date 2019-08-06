Home Cities Chennai

Kashmiris in Chennai fear for kin back home

Rouf Sheik, a 46-year-old Kashmiri businessman, says he is longing to return to the Valley.

Published: 06th August 2019

Rouf Sheik at his shop in Chennai | Martin Louis

By Martin Louis
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fear and concern wrought large on faces of Kashmiris in Chennai. Many preferred to remain silent on the ending of special status of the State. There are around 30 Kashmiri shops in the Spencer Plaza in the city, where people from State sell handicraft items. Many of them refused to speak, fearing repercussions.

Rouf Sheik, a 46-year-old Kashmiri businessman, says he is longing to return to the Valley. “I migrated to California in search of better opportunities. Then, I fell in love with a Mangalorean woman based in Chennai, married her, and moved here.” He now works in his father-in-law’s shop.

Sheik, who left the strife-torn Srinagar in 1991, says he is concerned about the safety of his mother and brother. “My brother works as an administrator in a college there. The last I spoke to them was two days ago. Now with communication cut off, I am concerned about them. I had booked tickets on SpiceJet, but then was informed that flights had been cancelled.”

“The situation is beyond control now. I request all to pray for the wellbeing and safety of people in the valley,”,” says Sheik.

