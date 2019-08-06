Let your kids heal with the music magic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The familiar tune of one’s favourite song, the memories associated with certain songs and the feeling of dancing to a loud and fast number — music has a way of making people feel, and it is this quality of music that the cEnter for Creative Therapy wishes to tap into in their upcoming seminar on music therapy.

Led by Dr Mohan Sundararaj, the workshop will feature his mentors and music therapists Dr Donna Chadwick, Dr Peggy Codding and Dr Barbara Wheeler. The session, titled Music as Medicine in Healthcare, will be held at the cEnter for Creative Therapy, Egmore Children’s Hospital, on August 13.

“The panel of senior music therapy faculty visiting from the United States will cover the basics of music therapy and present specific case examples from research pertinent to its use in hospital settings, special education and palliative care. At the end of the workshop, participants will be able to define what music therapy is and illustrate how music therapy works based on proven approaches with specific populations,” said Dr Sundararaj.

Music is a non-verbal form of self-communication for the children, according to Dr Sundararaj. This helps their self-expression, self-esteem, learning and communication skills. Such forms of therapy help reduce pain and stress in children who are admitted to hospitals.

According to Dr Rohini Rau, head of the cEnter of Creative Therapy, the scope for music therapy in India is huge, and this workshop is the first of its kind to offer therapists in the city some insight into the therapy form. “I am a doctor myself, and was sceptical of creative therapy. Then I got into hospital clowning and saw its impact on the children. They stay back in the hospital to see the clowns,” she said.

To register for the workshop, call 8778449642. Registration fee is `1,000.