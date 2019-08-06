Home Cities Chennai

Let your kids heal with the music magic

Led by Dr Mohan Sundararaj, the workshop will feature his mentors and music therapists Dr Donna Chadwick, Dr Peggy Codding and Dr Barbara Wheeler.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Music as Medicine in Healthcare will be conducted on August 13

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The familiar tune of one’s favourite song, the memories associated with certain songs and the feeling of dancing to a loud and fast number — music has a way of making people feel, and it is this quality of music that the cEnter for Creative Therapy wishes to tap into in their upcoming seminar on music therapy.

Led by Dr Mohan Sundararaj, the workshop will feature his mentors and music therapists Dr Donna Chadwick, Dr Peggy Codding and Dr Barbara Wheeler. The session, titled Music as Medicine in Healthcare, will be held at the cEnter for Creative Therapy, Egmore Children’s Hospital, on August 13.
“The panel of senior music therapy faculty visiting from the United States will cover the basics of music therapy and present specific case examples from research pertinent to its use in hospital settings, special education and palliative care. At the end of the workshop, participants will be able to define what music therapy is and illustrate how music therapy works based on proven approaches with specific populations,” said Dr Sundararaj.

Music is a non-verbal form of self-communication for the children, according to Dr Sundararaj. This helps their self-expression, self-esteem, learning and communication skills. Such forms of therapy help reduce pain and stress in children who are admitted to hospitals.

According to Dr Rohini Rau, head of the cEnter of Creative Therapy, the scope for music therapy in India is huge, and this workshop is the first of its kind to offer therapists in the city some insight into the therapy form. “I am a doctor myself, and was sceptical of creative therapy. Then I got into hospital clowning and saw its impact on the children. They stay back in the hospital to see the clowns,” she said.

To register for the workshop, call 8778449642. Registration fee is `1,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp