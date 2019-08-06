Man found dead near Egmore railway track

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man in his thirties was found dead near the railway tracks near Egmore station on Monday. According to police, at around 12.30 pm, the body was spotted by a passerby at Gandhi Irwin road. Government railway police from Egmore recovered and sent the body to government Royapettah hospital for autopsy. Police said they had found injuries on the body, however, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The identity was also not confirmed.