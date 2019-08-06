Home Cities Chennai

Private players to soon talk trash

Wet waste in Valasaravakkam will soon be collected by a private company, GCC invites entrepreneurs to take the project across city

Published: 06th August 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Valasaravakkam has found a way to do away with their wet waste without spending a rupee on waste management infrastructure. A private company will soon pick up wet waste from four pick-up points in the zone and take it to their bio-CNG plant to process it later. The Greater Chennai Corporation is expected to save over Rs 20 lakh on diesel and also prevent the waste from entering landfills without spending money on construction of compost yards.

Valasaravakkam zone, which has 96,000 households, generates an average waste of 190 to 205 metric tonnes (MT) per day, of which at least 85 MT is wet waste. “In the beginning of the year, the zone was generating 240 MT of waste and we could process 30 MT of wet waste through four composting yards in the zone and mulch pits. Yet, 80 MT of wet waste still ends up in the landfills. This project means we can get rid of the stench economically while providing employment opportunity to a lot of private players,” said the concerned GCC official at Valasaravakkam.    

The official added that currently they are being paid Rs 28 lakh per month as diesel allowance. The costs can be brought down to Rs 8-Rs 10 lakh once this begins. “GCC workmen will segregate waste and leave wet waste at four pick-up points in the zone, after which the private player will transport it to their bio-CNG plant in Thirumazhisai, 15 km from Valasaravakkam.”

However, the public suggest that the civic body must have a self-sufficient infrastructure. “If the private player suddenly cancels the MoU and refuses to pick up waste, it will yet again end up in the landfills. The ultimate solution is only for the civic body to construct their own infrastructure. This is a great temporary solution,” said Pradeep V, a long-time resident of Madipakkam.

GCC is inviting entrepreneurs for a similar exercise in other parts of the city. “Anybody with a piece of land in and around the city, and is ready to take up a venture, can approach the Corporation. Though the investment to set up a 50-tonne biogas unit is about Rs 8 crore, the return on investment is only three years. We want to expand this model to the whole city. It helps in creating a win-win situation, both for GCC and the private players,” said G Prakash, Chennai Corporation Commissioner.

Waste generation

Valasaravakkam zone has a population of 4,50,000 people with 96,000 households. It generates 190 to 205 metric tonnes of waste per day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valasaravakkam
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp