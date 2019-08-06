Recognising future leaders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The awards ceremony of the sixth edition of the Young Leaders Awards was held at the Holiday Inn, OMR on Sunday. Twenty-five winners from among 500 finalists from across reputed schools in the city received their awards from Bigg Boss fame actor Arav. He spoke of the importance of failure.

“When your thoughts are clear, it will be converted into action,” he said. “It took me around eight years to become a hero. I did a few films and then Bigg Boss, and life has changed. The greatest fear we have is the fear of failure, but I would say you should go for your passion. Enjoy the failures because they will take you places. Luck favours the person who works hard at the right time. It doesn’t favour those who just sit at home and watch Bigg Boss.”

Change Leader Awards were also presented to Amudha Lakshmi S, principal of Chettinad Vidhyashram School; Janarthanam, secretary of KKS Mani Education Trust; S Fazul Rahaman, recipient of the Yuva Rathna Award for his contribution to society; and O Shazana Shariff, a young social activist working towards improving the lives of farmers.

The jury was headed by Anusha Ravi, CEO of Park Global Group of Institutions. The jury also comprised promising young leaders who had taken up leadership roles during their student years. The jury line up included mother-daughter duo, Sharmila and Ashile, authors of I Miss Understood; Aaryyan Aathreya, law student and former school captain of Chettinad Vidhyashram; Sai Tanya Kesan, advocate in Madras High Court; John Pradeep JL, India’s first theatre-based life coach; and Jai Aswani, founder of Born to Win.

Young Leader Awards is an initiative by the School of Success (a Brand Avatar entity). Over the years, about 40,000 students from Chennai and Coimbatore have been a part of this initiative. This year, thousands of children from the top 50 schools of Chennai were part of the programme.

“Leadership is all about learning to take charge of your life and lead yourself. If you learn to lead yourself responsibly, tomorrow you will lead your family, your organisation and your country as well,” said CEO of Brand Avatar, Deepa Aathreya.